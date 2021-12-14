David Aurand Porter

Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
David was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Owosso, the son of Vance and Genieve (McClintic) Porter.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1960. David went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force.
David loved his dogs, enjoyed camping, nature and anything to do with the outdoors. He was known as the mayor of Holiday Shores. He liked John Deere tractors and was a member of the Lions Club. David supported and cared for the nonprofit organization Leader Dogs for the Blind. Most of all, David loved his friends and family.
He married Alberta (Kulow) Porter at Salem Lutheran Church Dec. 29, 1962.
David worked at Georgia Pacific as a semi driver for more than 30 years.
David is survived by his wife Alberta (Kulow) Porter; children David (Shelley) Porter, James (Manissa) Porter and Miriam Mattison; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and several brothers and sisters. Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church, the Lions Club and Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
