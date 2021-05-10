Robert, of Owosso, entered the arms of Jesus Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the age of 72.
Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at The Owosso First Church of The Nazarene.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the time of service.
