Jeffrey Warren Smith

Age 65, of Fenton, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. A private family service will be held and live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
Jeff was born on May 17, 1955, in Lansing, the son of Leslie and Bernice (Ohm) Smith. Jeff was a devoted father to the pride and joy of his life, son Frazier. He enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, music, casinos, baseball and football.
Jeff was the recipient of multiple beautification awards from the city of Fenton in recognition of the meticulous grooming and well-tended lawn and gardens at his home. He was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan and excelled at high school football at Owosso High School.
Jeff recently retired from an executive position with Independent Management Services after more than 30 years of dedicated service.
Jeff had a magnetic and positive personality, and he was instantly liked (and/or loved) by everyone he met.
Jeff is survived by son Frazier; sisters Tonya Snell of Owosso, Loretta (Steve) Taylor of Grand Blanc and Barbara Smith of Owosso; many nieces and nephews; Frazier’s mother Sherrie Smith; best friends Frank and Eva Carswell and Matt and Marikay Bombard; as well as dozens of other close friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald, and uncle Gord Frazier. Tributes may be made and additional information is available at sharpfuneralhomes.com
