Jay D. Patten

Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Pastor George Zornow officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday.
Jay was born March 22, 1960 in Owosso, the son of Duane Patten and Ann (Rossow) Stead.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1978 and attended Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Jay was an avid movie lover, especially action, and enjoyed working with his hands and building.
He was employed with Jays Economy Autobody.
Jay is survived by his children Christina Cooper, Rebecca (Mitchell) Clover and Megan (David) Carroll; grandchildren Brekn, Caiden, Logan, Daniel, Chloe, Finnley and Emily; and siblings Lesa Barclay, Lora McNew and Julie (Phillip) Simison.
He was predeceased by his father Duane Patten and step father Donald Stead.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
