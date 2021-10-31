Eileen M. Lopker

Age 96, of Santa Ana, formerly of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, after suffering a stroke.
She was born in Owosso, May 30, 1925 to Robert and May (Mahoney) O’Connor. Eileen graduated from St. Paul’s High School in 1942 as Salutatorian. She received her nursing degree from St. Lawrence Hospital Nursing program in 1945. She married Thomas E. Lopker June 16, 1948. Tom and Eileen welcomed Susan in 1951, and moved to Orange County, California, in 1952. They welcomed Geri, Patrick, John and Brian after settling in Anaheim.
Eileen was the matriarch of our large extended family. Her Catholic faith was a lifelong comfort and strength for Eileen. Her love for her family was the center point of her life. She lived and modeled the virtues of honesty, hard work, loyalty and graciousness. She introduced all of us to “cottage cheese and BBQ chips” as a snack or meal; this tradition carries on today in her extended family. She played Bridge, Quiddler, Skip-BO, UNO, Words With Friends, Knock-Knock and more, staying mentally sharp until the end. Eileen loved to travel and enjoyed visiting many places in the world and the USA. She was an avid Dodger fan, attending many games.
Eileen worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Jude Hospital for almost 30 years, many of those years on the night shift of the oncology ward. After retirement, she volunteered at Mary’s Shelter for unwed mothers and delivered meals for Meal on Wheels.
Eileen is predeceased by her husband Tom (1990) and her brother Robert (2000).
She is survived by her sisters Patricia Goubert and Maureen Bates (John); her four surviving children Susan Reitsma, Geri (Joanne), Patrick (Sally) and John (Hae Jeong) Lopker. Brian predeceased Eileen in March 2021, breaking her heart. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a virtual celebration of life at 11 a.m. PST, Sunday, Nov. 7. Contact gerilopker@gmail.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.