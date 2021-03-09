Age 74, of McKinney, Texas, went home to our Savior and Lord Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to years of fighting chronic medical conditions.
Carlon was a graduate of Corunna High School, class of 1964. After receiving a scholarship and playing in the band at Central Michigan University, he attended for two years studying biology. He excelled in all sports and was able to play all of the brass instruments in a band, however his favorite instrument was the tuba.
Carlon had a robust career in manufacturing that took him to live in 10 different states for companies such as Universal Electric, Magnetek, Brunswick and Thomas and Bets.
His favorite pastime was spending time with his family if he wasn’t working or on the golf course. He was an avid reader, singer, lover of music and true romantic at heart. The one thing Carlon always left behind with others, was his charismatic and beautiful smile.
Carlon was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, to his beloved parents who he did survive; A.C. and Fannie Smith. On some enchanted evening in September 1966, Carlon married his best friend, saint and absolute love of his life, Michelle Wesolek Smith. They were married almost 55 years and had three children: firstborn, J.H. Carlon Smith Jr., 53, of Whitemore Lake, second born, Matthew Craig Smith, 50, of New Boston, with his wife Kelly, and third child, Jennifer Smith Hurrell, 48, of Frisco, Texas, with her husband and beloved son-in-law Michael.
Carlon had four grandchildren: Mikayla Hurrell, 24, Austin Hurrell, 22, Maddison Smith, 6; and one great-grandson, Hayes Huffstickler.
He loved his younger brother Darrell Smith, who resides in Zephyrhills, Florida, along with his nieces Nikki Hahn and her husband Jeff, and Danielle Smith.
A celebration of life for Carlon took place Wednesday, March 3, at the Allen Family Funeral Home in Plano, Texas.
For those who were unable to attend, the service will be available webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/49193.
