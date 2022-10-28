Nila Corrine Fruchey

Age 98, a long time resident of Ovid, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the care of her family and Graven Haven Assisted Living in St. Johns.
Nila was raised by her adoptive parents Everett and Gladys Wolfe in Ovid where she was a 1942 graduate of Ovid High School. She served as a cook for many years in the cafeterias at Ovid-Elsie schools and later worked as a salesperson for Montgomery Wards Department Store. Nila volunteered with the Literacy Program in Owosso, volunteered at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, and did filing for Memorial Healthcare Hospice. She loved to travel, but most of all, she loved her family and home in Ovid where she enjoyed gardening and hosting family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband Duane Wesley Fruchey; sons Barrie Fruchey and Christopher Fruchey; grandson Jacob Fruchey (Elizabeth); and brothers Robert and Larry Wolfe.
She is survived by her daughter Jill (Jim) Sloat; son Daniel (Dana) Fruchey; daughters-in-law Barbara and Lynn Fruchey; grandchildren Dee Ann (Colt) Jacobs, René (Mike) Jackson, Nikki (Andy) Hornbrook, Rebecca (Mark) Miller, Sandra (Thomas) Frink, Vicki (Jake) Woodbury, Jeff (Mandy) Fruchey, Benjamin (Carrie) Fruchey, Matthew J. Fruchey, Kathryn Fruchey (Michael Carriera), Matthew (Tracy) Trumble and Andraya (Andrew) Wells; and many great and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns, with the Rev. Phillip Rogers officiating.
Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged in her name to the Ovid Public Library.
For further information please phone 989-534-5939 or visit mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.