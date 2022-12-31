Darlene Lynn Trevillian

Age 74, a lifelong resident of Durand, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will celebrate with a private burial to follow.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Darlene was born Jan. 1, 1948, the only daughter to Charles Edward and Selma Arlene (Huff) Phillips. Darlene was the first child born in Shiawassee County in 1948. After graduation from Durand High School in the class of 1966, she went to college and became a dental hygienist and served as president of the Michigan Dental Hygienists Association. Later she taught reading at Mott Community College. Darlene always enjoyed art and drawing. Her home brought her so much happiness, she enjoyed being independent despite her multiple sclerosis and a long history of illness.
Darlene is survived by her brother, Dennis (Bonnie) Phillips, her many cousins and caregivers.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.