Glenna C. Hancock Ray-Hammond

Was born in Jenkins, Missouri, Nov. 18 1934, to Jesse Hancock and Lauralovena (Cope) Hancock.
She left this world Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Ovid. She graduated high school from Galena Missouri, attended Southwest Missouri State College and then Southern Illinois University when her parents moved to Moro, Illinois. It was while attending Southern Illinois University that she met her husband, Rex Ray, who (as her father predicted) would then proceed to take her around the world several times.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Watkins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
After getting married July 19, 1955, in Carbondale, Illinois, they moved to Charleston, Illinois, where both her sons were born. From there the family moved to East Lansing in 1964, and then two years later, to University of Nigeria in Nsukka.
When the Nigerian Civil War broke out in 1967, after a three-month layover in Amsterdam, Rex swept her off to Mogadishu, Somalia, for three years — where he took her and the boys on safaris through the plains of East Africa. A month after their return to Michigan, her daughter was born.
Glenna would follow Rex on one more university project, eight years later, to Rampur, Nepal, for two years.
On their honeymoon, he showed her the highest mountains on the lower 48; while on safari, the highest in Africa; returning from Somalia, the highest in Europe; and finally the highest in the world. Her dad’s prophecy of her world travels was complete: a total of 19 foreign countries.
After the passing of her husband Rex Oct. 24, 1992, she met Gerald “Jerry” Hammond and they were married May 25, 2003, in Corunna.
Together they made their home here in Owosso, where they served the Lord and church together.
Glenna was active in the Church of Christ locally and abroad. She financially supported the education of her cook in Nigeria and the building of his small church there. She would continue her philanthropy with foreign students and their families (at Michigan State University) by helping the wives register for food and medical assistance, driving them to the store and doctors. She was actively involved in supporting their native cultures through assisting in procuring and processing food so they could continue having the festivals they missed from their home countries.
Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rex Ray, sister Violet (Hancock) Maxwell, and brothers Charles and Harold Hancock.
She is survived by her husband Gerald Hammond, sons Glenn Ray and Stuart Ray, daughter Rebecca (Ray) Frost, stepdaughter Debbie Hammond, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
