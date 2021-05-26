William L ColbyMay 20, 1938 – May 25, 2021

Age 83, of Perry, passed away on May 25, 2021, surrounded by his children, after complications from a stroke.
Funeral services will take place Friday, May 28, at the Perry Baptist Church with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry Township, escorted by the Perry Fire Department.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.
Bill was born May 20, 1938, at home in Bennington Township, the son of Russell Colby and Ruby (Beebe/Colby) Dulock. He graduated from Perry High School, class of 1956. He was a lifelong resident of Perry. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty (Broom) Colby, April 23, 1956, in Corunna. He was a devoted husband and father.
Bill graduated by Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana. He retired from Oldsmobile after 35 years in the engineering department. Bill was a founding member of the Perry Fire Department Board. He held numerous positions with the Shiawassee Council on Aging — Morrice area, Perry Main Street Association, Michigan State University Blueline Club and Perry City Council. He was an avid sportsman. Bill took great pride with his garden, sharing the harvest with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his children Cam (Kristi) Colby, Mike (Krista) Colby, Dianne Norton and Lisa (John) VanMaele; brothers Greg Colby and Rory (Sue) Colby; sister Debbie Strachan; grandchildren Justin (Aleigha) Colby, Jill Colby, Zack Colby, Drew Colby, Abigail (Jeff) Stewart, Tony Norton, Michael Mooradian, Brandon (Kelly) Mooradian, Bill (Amanda) Colby, Sara VanMaele and Joe VanMeale; great-grandchildren Mary and Emily Morradian, Madison Norton, Mackenzie and Ashlynn Stewart, Arya Johnson, Kya and Kate Mooradian, Julia Colby and Brennan Colby; and sisters-in-law Judy Broom Gay and Dorothy Broom; brother-in-law Jim Fike; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Betty (Broom) Colby; brother Russell Jr; sisters Vicki Williams, Connie Hubbard and Marie Fike; infant daughter Elaine; brothers-in-law Dale Williams, Glen Hubbard, Dale Broom and Keith Strachan; and sister-in-law Barbara Cobb.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perry Area Fireman’s Association in honor of Bill. Special thanks to Olive Branch and Elara Caring Hospice for the excellent care given to Bill and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.