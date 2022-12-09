Jean Marie Miller

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Jean was born Dec. 12, 1929 in Wood County, Ohio, the daughter of A. Delbert and Elizabeth (Laytart) Ney. She was one of seven children. She attended school in Hoytville, Ohio. She married Theodore Miller in Monroe on Aug. 2, 1948; he predeceased her on Oct. 6, 1999.
Jean was a homemaker and spent her life raising her family. She enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband and grandchildren. She was a talented baker. Her annual Easter bunny cake was one of a kind. She enjoyed crafting and art with her daughters and grandkids. She was a very talented sewer and made many clothes and blankets. She took pride in her beautiful flower gardens and loved roses. Jean was very nurturing and loved animals. Living on the farm and growing a vegetable garden are some of her favorite memories.
Jean is survived by her children Beth (Brad) Lintemuth, Ted (Stephanie) Miller and Judith (Jim) Starr; six grandchildren Jennifer Miller, Christie Hutchinson, Heather (Ed) Williams, Brian (Allie) Martin, Sarah (Brent) Strachan and Rachel (Joe) Tutro; many great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; granddaughter Marcy; great-granddaughter Crystal; parents; and siblings Fred, Dale, Eugene, Robert, Helen and Thelma.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
