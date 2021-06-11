“It’s important to know your immediate vicinity, but you should also not lose track of the universe around you.” – David J. Marutiak
On May 31, 2021, David J. Marutiak completed his last trip around the sun. The party ended way too soon, with Carolyne, relatives and close friends at his side. Dave was born Aug. 11, 1954, in Owosso, to Peter and Helen Stengle Marutiak. Uniquely talented, highly intelligent and charismatic, his exuberance for life was contagious.
In the eighth grade he was invited to become a member of MENSA and graduated from Owosso High in 1973. He was awarded a National Merit Scholarship and attended Michigan State University where he earned both his BS and MS in Systems Science/Electrical Engineering.
After graduation, Dave began his career in telecommunications and business management with Bell Labs in New Jersey where he was responsible for several patents. For 15 years he was a distinguished member of technological staff. Since 1990, Dave was involved in wireless communications and worked with several notable companies.
Dave put the art in party. His presence filled the room at every gathering and all were drawn to his contagious laugh, sharp wit and warm embrace. He made friends, not just acquaintances, and not long after meeting he would introduce you as “my good buddy.”
Dave loved everyone, but none more than Carolyne. They met in 1988 in Woodside, California, and were married in Berkeley in 1997. The couple traveled widely and together they made homes in Oakland, Seattle, Paris, London, and most recently, Alameda, California. Warm and gracious hosts, their door was always open and the guest room rarely vacant. Visitors were greeted enthusiastically by their two Brittany dogs.
No one filled out a Santa suit like Dave. But it was not just his physical resemblance that made his appearances at Christmas so popular. He thoroughly embodied the spirit of Santa and it was obvious he enjoyed playing the role as much as the crowd he was entertaining loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Peter.
He is survived by his wife Carolyne Orazi, of Alameda, California; brothers Peter (Gail), Mike (Gerda), Joe (Mieken), Mark, and Pat (Laura); his sister Teresa Marie; nieces Eileen, Katrina and Erica; nephews Peter, Leroy and Kristian; great-nieces Lizzie and Natalie; and great-nephew Kyle.
On his social media page, he posted this quote: “People will forget what you said or did. But they will never forget how you made them feel.”
A celebration of Dave’s life is planned for a later date.
Memorial Donations may be sent to the ARC of Mid-Michigan.
