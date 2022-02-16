Shirley J. Sayles

Age 88, of Perry, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, to spend Valentine’s Day with her husband Henry.
She was born in Lansing, May 25, 1933, to Laurence and Helen (Hart) Service. She was valedictorian of the Morrice High School, class of 1952, and was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award March 21, 1952. She married Henry J. Sayles Sept. 26, 1952, at Perry Church of the Nazarene, and he predeceased her Sept. 14, 2016.
Shirley worked in the 1950s at Michigan State University’s mimeograph department, and later, for over 20 years, as a paraprofessional in both the Morrice and Perry Schools. Over the years, she was active with 4H, FFA, gardening, sewing, supporting her grandchildren showing dairy cattle at the fair and farming alongside her husband on their sesquicentennial farm.
Shirley became a member of the Perry Church of the Nazarene in July of 1947. At the age of 14, due to a shortage of Sunday School teachers, she began teaching Sunday School. She lived her lifelong faith by teaching Sunday School for over 50 years at Perry Church of the Nazarene. She will be remembered for her dedication and love of children, agriculture and her church. Some of her greatest joys were the times she spent with her family, especially those adventures shared with her grandchildren during the summers on the farm getting ready for the fair. In addition to the church, Shirley was a member of the Farm Bureau and the Anne Frisby Fitzhugh Saginaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by children Charles L. Sayles and Diane M. Sayles, both of Perry, and Mark (Mary Ewald) Sayles of Bay City and Owosso; grandchildren Grace M. Sayles of Bay City and Jonathan M. Sayles of Owosso; sisters Patricia Chapman and Nancy (Ray) Hardyman; sister-in-law Dorothy (Sayles) Ware; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and some very special lifelong neighbors.
Her funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Perry Church of the Nazarene, 3100 Ellsworth Road in Perry. The Revs. Tim Harmon and George Michalek will officiate. A luncheon will follow with a private interment taking place at Roselawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Perry Church of the Nazarene and from noon until the service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Perry Church of the Nazarene or the Perry High School FFA Program.
To sign the online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home, 700 N. Monroe St. in Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.