Betty J. Ivan

Age 86, of New Lothrop, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Henry Ford Hospital after an illness.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Maple Grove, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Betty was born on Feb. 25, 1935, the daughter of the late Antonin and Anna (Strbik) Hudecek in Flint. She married Robert Ivan in 1955 and was a loving mother to three children, five grandchildren and 5½ great-grandchildren.
During her life, Betty worked on the family farm, was a school secretary and served as a paraprofessional with the agriculture program at New Lothrop High School. She also worked at Confer’s Grocery in New Lothrop. She attended Flint Junior College. She was a 4-H co-leader, band booster, member of a card club for 50 years and participated in the Michigan State University Extension homemaker group. Betty enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Michael’s of Maple Grove Catholic Church.
Betty is survived by her husband of 66 years Bob Ivan; children Patty (Nick) Birkmeier, Bob (Deb) Ivan and Dave (Barb) Ivan; grandchildren Tony (Lisa) Birkmeier, Amy (Alan) Snodgrass, Jim (Michele) Sowash, Brad (Vin Tupper) Ivan and Katie (Jake) Barnett; great-grandchildren; and brother Don Hudecek.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
