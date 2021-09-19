Quinton Lewis Weatherwax Sr. or “Wax” as he was affectionately known, died peacefully at home, with his wife by his side, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. He was 72.
Quinton is survived by his loving wife Dianna; children Mieka (Troy) Stobaugh, Misty (John) Campbell, Connie (Leo) Hilden, Jamie Jo Hect, Quinton (Julie) Weatherwax II and Nicholas (Tifani) Hect; siblings Don (Val) Rowell, Karen Morse, Richard Sewell, David Sewell, Lee (Cindy) Sewell and Merieta Sewell; 22 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Byron “BV” Weatherwax; stepdad Art Sewell; mother Carolyn Mason; brothers Myrton Weatherwax, Mark Rowell, George Sewell and Les Sewell; and an infant sister Arthadawn Sewell.
Quinton was born on Jan. 9, 1949, in Cadillac. As a naturally gifted athlete, he was a stand-out track star who earned the moniker “The Hoxeyville Flash” as a young man. He graduated from Corunna High School in 1967.
Quinton was known as a tremendously hard worker his entire life and, after graduation, he took a position with Johnson Controls Inc. where he would remain for 27 years until its closure. He would work the next 10 years at Woodard’s Furniture before retiring.
On Nov. 12, 1983, Quinton and Dianna were married at the Owosso Wesleyan Church in Owosso with Dr. Ron Kelly officiating.
Quinton was a committed Christian and longtime member of the Owosso Wesleyan Church (Gracepointe) where he drove the church bus for Sunday and midweek services and taught fifth and sixth grade boys Sunday school.
He was good at almost everything he set his hand to. He liked throwing horseshoes, pitching in city league softball games, bowling, ice fishing, hunting, water skiing, singing karaoke (OK, maybe not good at everything), and even race car driving at Owosso Speedway. He loved the color blue, Michigan football, Detroit Tiger baseball, western movies, Hulk Hogan and cutting wood. His smile was disarming. His words were few but sure. His disposition happy. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a life-changing father and a dependable friend.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Schnepp officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.
