Age 53, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Terry was the son of Tom and Evelyn (Leonard) Wiegel born in Owosso Aug. 26, 1967.
He was a graduate of Owosso High School.
Terry worked as a painter at Young Chevrolet Cadillac for 23 years.
Terry is survived by his mother Evelyn Harrod; father Tom Wiegel; daughter Cristi Lynn Wiegel; grandchildren Raya, Uriah and Kingston; and brothers Ted (Michelle) Wiegel and Todd (Teresa) Wiegel.
He was predeceased by brother Tom and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
