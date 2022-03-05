Janet C. Berthume

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of service Sunday.
Janet became the loving daughter to Louis and Ima (Ferrier) Walder on Nov. 17, 1936, in Owosso.
She married Loren Berthume on Feb. 13, 1954. They had 53 years together before his passing in 2007.
Janet held many jobs over the years, but the most rewarding was being a mom. There was always a place at her table to sit and have a conversation, a cup of coffee, or a delicious meal.
Janet is survived by her children Bernadette Ford, Touya Zemla, Rene (Jim) Davis, Tammy (Dan) Carlton, Michael (Kim) Berthume, Kim (Mike) Renwick, Kari Berthume and Heather (Deb) Berthume; sister-in-law Bette (Tom) Pace; brothers-in-law Charles (Joye) Berthume and Gary (Tammy) Berthume; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was predeceased by her husband Loren; parents Louis and Ima; in-laws the Rev. Roscoe and GG Berthume; sons Todd and Jeff; grandson Jeff; granddaughter Amy; great-grandson Radd; sons-in-law Frank and Rick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
