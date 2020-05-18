Age 73, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Corunna, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home with her husband by her side.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Barbara was born March 24, 1947, in Owosso, the daughter of Robert and DesDelora (Barlow) Sperbeck.
She was a graduate of Corunna High School, class of 1965, and attended Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music. In the fall of 1967, Barbara moved to California. She married James Santi Jan. 22, 1982.
Barbara was so full of life. She had her own special sparkle and her balloon never landed. No matter what challenge or hardship she was up against, she faced it with confident courage.
Barbara’s unwavering faith in God is what led her through life. Her relationship with God, family, friends and her many pets was always first priority to her.
She endured a more-than-one-year battle with cancer, all the while remaining optimistic, hopeful and always grateful. Generally speaking, whenever she was asked, “ How are you?” Barbara’s reply was almost always, “Just fabulous!” — and she meant it. Her smile and positive energy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed reading, watching movies, shopping and most of all spending time with people.
She enjoyed her career in real estate, working in the various locations she lived — Anaheim, Orange, Palm Desert, California, and recently Prescott. Prescott being a favorite because it reminded her of her home state of Michigan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Barbara is survived by her husband James; stepsons Eric (Kristy) Santi and Bradley (Kari) Santi; grandson Cole Santi; granddaughters Aliyah and Kamryn Santi; father Robert Sperbeck; sisters Sandra (Randy) Welch and Debra (Jack) Powell; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Barbara was predeceased by her mother, and brothers Robert Sperbeck and Kenneth Humphrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.