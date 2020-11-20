Age 80, of Laingsburg, our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Owosso.
Her care had recently been provided by the dedicated and compassionate staff at Oliver Woods Retirement Village and Grace Hospice.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 20, at the Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Reed Cemetery, in Laingsburg. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Debbie Grazier of the First Congregational Church, in Owosso.
Janice was born July 22, 1940, in Lansing, the daughter of Claude and Katherine Ingersoll. She grew up on the family farm in Laingsburg and graduated as the class salutatorian from Laingsburg High School in 1957. She married Tom Croy (LHS class of 1956) at the Congregational Church in Laingsburg Nov. 1, 1957. He predeceased her in 2006.
Janice initially worked in Owosso for the Universal Electric Company as a secretary and continued working while raising her children until her retirement 2001, from the Owosso Public School system. She served the school system for more than 25 years in various capacities during her tenure. She began as a lunchroom monitor at Central Elementary. During her time there she was recognized by the Owosso Board of Education as having saved a first-grade student’s life during a choking event. In her later service she was a secretary at the Washington Elementary School. As evidenced by the many cards and notes in the retirement “Memories” book she was given by her principal, teachers, co-workers and the students, she was absolutely loved and cherished by all.
Janice served on the Owosso Township Rescue Service as an EMT for many years. She was vice commander 1979-81 and secretary 1983-84.
Janice was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC of Owosso. She raised her family in the church and dedicated many hours of service. She was deeply involved in the effort to complete a beautiful “church history quilt” that hangs in the main sanctuary today.
Janice was a member of the Owosso Garden Club in her later years. If you knew Janice at all, then you were well aware that gardening was a serious undertaking. She became an advanced master gardener through the Michigan State Extension program. Many club outings were dedicated to planting trees, installing the Shiawassee River bridge planter boxes and plantings in the Oliver Woods Retirement Village gardens. Her friendships in the garden club were many and cherished deeply by her.
Janice as you may have surmised, was a talented and tireless soul. She loved her family, her church, and her community. She dedicated her life in the pursuit of serving all of them, learning from each endeavor and making friends along her journey. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her.
Janice is survived by children Jeffrey Croy and wife Alysia, Tammy Croy McMillian and husband Bill, Julie Croy and wife JoDell Heroux, Tracy Croy Withers; grandchildren Jarrett and Ashton Croy, Sydney, Lucas and Oakley Withers and Jessa Heroux-Croy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with Janice’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
