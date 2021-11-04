Age 88, of Owosso, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. She has lost her long battle with dementia and is now in the arms of Jesus.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim James Whalen officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Lois was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Saginaw, the daughter of Elmer and Eunice (McManamon) Ashley.
She was a swimming instructor at McKane Lake. She met the love of her life there, James “Jim” Whalen, and that is where their love affair began. Jim and Lois were married June 23, 1956. They had three sons: the Rev. Timothy (Cathy) Whalen, Christopher (Karen) Whalen and Randall (Jeanette) Whalen.
Lois attended Michigan State University and graduated with a teaching degree. She spent her career in the Owosso and Corunna school districts. After retirement, she continued with her love of education, becoming a storyteller and entertainer. For the asking, she would come, complete with props, and tell stories of the Indians living along the Shiawassee River. These stories were based on fact. She visited senior care centers and entertained the residents, singing and dancing.
Lois enjoyed the outdoors; swimming, walking, canoeing, kayaking ... she did it all. She was a member of the VFW Axillary, Red Hat Society and the Elderhostel. Lois never met a stranger, just a friend she hadn’t met yet.
She is survived by her three sons and their spouses; grandchildren Stephanie, Timothy, Jackson, Cameron, Serenity, Addy Mae, Daniel, Malani, Shelby, Rebecca, Kristy, Danielle and Nicholas; sister Inez Ross; great-grandchildren Simon, Gemma, James, Grant and Lincoln; along with several other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents, mother and father-in-law and great-grandchild Caden.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso VFW.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
