Beverly A. Adelberg

Age 73, of Maple Grove Township, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.
Beverly was born in Flint on Nov. 24, 1947, daughter of the late Ivan D. and Clara C. (Slagor) Beebe. Beverly was a lifetime resident of Maple Grove Township. She graduated from St. Michael High School in the class of 1966. She was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Adelberg at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Maple Grove on May 24, 1969. She was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Beverly worked as the office manager at AmeriGas before retiring after 35 years. She also worked part-time as the hostess at Bob Evan’s restaurant in Birch Run for 24 years. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards and loved spending time with family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of over 51 years, Ken; their children Jodi (Dan) Chiesa of Birch Run, Tina (Robert) Williams of St. Charles, and Kevin (Samantha) Adelberg of Millington; grandchildren Kelsey (John) Garchow, Tyler Corbin, Kasey Reed, Morgan Reed, and Zachary Adelberg; great-grandson Wyatt Galy; brother, Doug (Nell) Beebe of Maple Grove; sister Barb (Vearn) Wenzlick of New Lothrop; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janet, Carl, Ellen, Alta, Jerry, Tom, Linda, Jean, Dan and Bob; many nieces and nephews; special friends Florence, Carol and Ann; and other loving family and friends. She was also preceded in death by parents-in-law Jesse and Ethel Adelberg; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Keith, Carol, Marion, and Julie.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Maple Grove. The Rev. John Cotter will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Misiuk Funeral Home and 10 a.m. Monday at the church until time of the Mass. A Knights of Columbus Rosary Service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home and at the church. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
