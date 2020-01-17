Of Owosso, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee, in Owosso.
Shirley was born March 16, 1936 to Cecil and Clara (Garey) Hamlin.
Shirley will be missed by her children Janet (Dave) Frolka, Mark Ardelean and Mary, Bruce Ardelean and Michele, Kevin (Leah) Ardelean; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers LaMott and Mary, Duane and Dorothy, Jim and Dottie Hamlin, and sister Mary Raymond.
She was predeceased by her daughter Linda, brother Phil and sister Virginia.
Cremation had taken place, with a family gathering to take place at a later date.
