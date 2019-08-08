Age 85, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 201, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
Funeral services will betake place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Norm LeCureux officiating. Burial will follow at Birch Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Donna was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Grand Blanc. She was the daughter of Arthur and Sarah (Gray) Cooper. Donna married John E. Mowinski Nov. 4, 1950, in Birch Run. He preceded her in death April 17, 2007.
Donna was employed with American Record and Giant grocery for 10 years. “Grandma Donna,” as many came to call her, cared for many families children, including her own grandchildren, for many years.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and church family. She enjoyed baking, cooking, holiday get-togethers and vacationing. Family was very important to Donna and they held a special place in her heart.
She will be remembered by her family for her God gifted ability to bake and cook, her ease of organization, her laugh and smile, and her ability to multi-task and run her home with such ease and a positive attitude. They never heard her complain, even with the constraints of raising a family of four and having large family get togethers in their tight living quarters.
Donna is survived by her children Edward (Ruth) Mowinski of Corunna, Raymond (Denise) Mowinski of Mattawan, Thomas Mowinski (Kathy Harrand) of Owosso and daughter Cynthia (Ken) King of Owosso; grandchildren Troy (Dana) Smith, Trent (Lesley) Smith, Ray Lee (Sarah) Mowinski, Ryan (Liz) Mowinski, Brent Mowinski, Bryce Mowinski, Jamie (Joseph) Davis, Daniel (Abbie) Majzel, Morgan Mowinski and Austin Mowinski; great-grandchildren Summer, Parker, Cooper, Brady, Brock, Logan and Cole Smith, Jaden, Jonathan and Juliana Davis, Luke, Mack, Adelaide and Nolan Mowinski, and Lucy Majzel; and sisters-in-law Donna Cooper of Saginaw and Delores Cooper of Birch Run.
She is predeceased by her parents; and siblings Kenneth, Carlos, Arthur, Dave and Ray Cooper, and Elizabeth Rothfuss, Connie Schluckebier, Mary Lou Morse and Patricia Neeley.
In lieau of flowers, Donna’s family is asking for memorial contributions to be donated to the Country Side Gospel Chapel, of Corunna, where she attended church for many years.
Online Condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.