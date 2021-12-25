Age 88, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care in Owosso.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Love Chapel, 503 W. Maple Ave., Bancroft. The Rev. Mitchell Kingsley will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Carl was born April 9, 1933, in Bancroft to J. Harold and Nellie (Walter) Kingsley. He was a graduate of Durand High School and married Janice Colleen Hammer March 12, 1959.
Carl went on to join the United States Air Force where his intelligence and abilities were recognized, and he became a graduate of Officers’ Training School and attained the rank of Major. He traveled extensively with the Air Force and was stationed in Japan, Thailand, Hawaii, and many other places throughout his career. In addition, he earned a bachelor of general studies degree at Chaminade University of Honolulu Hawaii, and a master of science degree at Illinois State University.
After retiring from the Air Force, Carl went on to several other careers, including a stint with the Illinois Valley Library system as business manager in Pekin, Illinois, where he introduced computer technologies; the University of Florida where he taught as a professor as well as designing and producing systems manuals for the physical plants; and H&R Block, where in addition to filling out tax returns, he trained other workers on the incoming new computer software programs.
Carl finally retired and then he and Janice toured virtually the entire continental United States, and Alaska, in various campers and motor homes. His far-flung children and other family members received their visits with great delight.
Carl is survived by his children Toni Culbreath, Carla (John) Russell, and Craig (Terri-Anne) Kingsley; grandchildren, Dawn (Jim) Babbitt and Michael Culbreath (Brenna); three great-grandchilden; sisters Barbara Eddy, Joanne Tattersall, and Eva Gay Drlik; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents J. Harold and Nellie Kingsley, his loving wife Janice, his daughter Sherry (Bryan) Scott and his brother Leon Kingsley.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans’ Charity (dav.org) or to 22 2 NONE (222none.org), a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness and provide support to end veteran suicide by helping veterans continue “fighting the fight within.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.