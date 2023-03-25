James ‘Jim’ Joseph Stehlik

Age 88, of Ashley, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at home, with his family by his side.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Bannister at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, with The Rev. Raj Bandaru presiding. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Elba Township. Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie on Sunday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m., and on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m., with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
James was born in Flint on April 29, 1934, the son of Joseph J. and Rose Josephine (Barta) Stehlik.
He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. On June 26, 1954, Jim married Helen Kral at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Bannister. They were blessed with 68 years together.
Jim was a lifelong farmer. After his father died when he was 16, he helped his mother run the family farm. He began working for the Michigan Milk Producers Association in 1959, and stayed with them until his retirement 40 years later. He lived in the Bannister and Ashley area all of his life.
Jim was a lifelong member of St. Cyril’s Catholic Church and was involved in many activities of the church. He had been on the Pastoral Parish Council since 1966, and was a member of the Finance Committee.
He enjoyed working at the chicken dinners for over 30 years, singing in the choir and being an usher — among many other things. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Lions’ Club of Ashley and was involved in their activities. Jim loved deer camp, hunting, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his “Model-A Baby.”
James is survived by his wife, children Diane (Mark) Losee, Rosemary (Kary) Cooper, Ken Stehlik, Sharon (Tom) Densmore, Randy (Karen) Stehlik, Jimmy (Jenni) Stehlik, and Janette (Matt) Monroe; daughter-in-law Christine (Ron) Becher; twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; siblings Joseph Stehlik, Barbara Haruska, Larry (MaryAnn) Stehlik, and Theresa (Jim) Lytle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Alan J. Stehlik; siblings Ed (JoAnn) Stehlik, and Fred (Frances) Stehlik; brother-in-law John Haruska; and sister-in-law Virginia Stehlik.
Memorials may be made to St. Cyril’s Catholic Church.
