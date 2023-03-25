James ‘Jim’ Joseph Stehlik

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to light snow for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.