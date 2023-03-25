James ‘Jim’ Joseph Stehlik

Age 88, of Ashley, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at home, with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Bannister at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, with The Rev. Raj Bandaru presiding. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Elba Township. Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie on Sunday, March 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m., and on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m., with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.