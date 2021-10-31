Elizabeth “Betty” Theresa O’Donnell, age 95, of Lansing, formerly of Elsie, Michigan passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Bickford Senior Living Center in Lansing, Michigan.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, with Pastor Coye L. Bouyer officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Saturday, 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Elizabeth was born in Chilton, Wisconsin on June 19, 1926, the daughter of John M. and Minnie (Dorn) Schmitz. She graduated from Chilton High School with the class of 1943. She worked for MSU in the Registrar’s Office for 15 years.
Elizabeth enjoyed journaling, scrap-booking, cross word puzzles and enjoyed the arts. In her later years she played scrabble and was political minded person and wrote letters to the President’s, Senators and many political people. Some of the sadder times in her life were seeing 3 of her children pass away before her; Elizabeth was a survivor and had great strength.
She is survived by her children: 2 daughters Patricia O’Donnell of Lansing, MI; and Theresa and Michael Hicks of Lansing, MI; daughter-in-law Gwen and Jim Graham of Fenton, MI; 3 grandchildren: Andrew and Dana O’Donnell, Laura and Lee Johnson, and Jonathan Hicks. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren Luke, Levi, and Everhett. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Elise, 2 sons: Mark A. O’Donnell and Timothy O’Donnell, 2 grandsons: Mark Edward O’Donnell and Brian Robert O’Donnell, 4 brothers: Donald, Lloyd, Edward, and Robert Jr., and 3 sisters: Ruth, Grace and Laurie.
Memorials may be made to Elsie Public Library 145 West Main Street, Elsie, MI 48831. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan.
