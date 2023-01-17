Wayne W. Ritter

Age 76, of Byron, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the University of Michigan Medical Center.
Wayne was born in Owosso, on May 24, 1946, to Edmund and Loretta (Stickel) Ritter. In 1954, his family moved to Byron from Owosso. He was a graduate of Byron High School in the class of 1964. He married Wauneta Marie Honke on Aug. 5, 1967, in Owosso at Salem Lutheran Church.
Wayne served in the National Guard and was sent down to Detroit during the “67” riots. He spent 43 years of service working for Simplicity in Durand. After retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed being a hobby farmer where he was known for his roadside pumpkin stand, peaches from his orchard and sweet corn. Wayne was a co-leader of the Burns Township 4-H Beef Club, a member of the Byron FFA Alumni & Friends and Salem Lutheran Church. For over 20 years he was a member of the sideline chain crew for Byron Eagles football games. Wayne also enjoyed watching a variety of YouTube channels related to farming. He was a very proud husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Wauneta; son Scott (Debi) Ritter of Bancroft; daughter Kelly (Casey) Turner of Grand Haven; and grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey Turner. He is also survived by brothers Jim (Val) Ritter of Byron and John (Peg) Ritter of Byron; sister JoAnn (Neil) Braden of Byron; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Janice.
A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Salem Lutheran Church in Owosso, with Pastor Paul Wilde officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the service Saturday.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Salem Lutheran Church or the Byron FFA Alumni & Friends.
