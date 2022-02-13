Cathern ‘Sheila’ Volek

Age 89, of Corunna, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Sheila was born in Howell on May 7, 1932, the daughter of Clifford Dell and Mary Duncan (Bennett) Cook. She graduated from Redford High School in the class of 1950 and received her associates degree from Michigan State University. Sheila was a paraprofessional for Corunna Public Schools. On November 15, 1952, she married Robert James Volek in Detroit. She enjoyed reading and gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband and companion of 69 years, Robert; sons Kirk Volek and Brenda Kowalak of Birch Run, and Todd (Kelli) Volek of Corunna; grandchildren Cassidy (Aaron) Whitney of Buchanan, Virginia, James (Heather) Volek of Marquette, Dane (Deanna) Volek of San Francisco, Cody Volek of Corunna; great-grandchildren Adalyn and Eliana Whitney and Walter Volek; and nsister Roxanne Fay of Bloomfield Hills.
She was predeceased by her son Mark Robert Volek and her parents.
Cremation has taken place and their will be no services as she requested. Memorials are suggested to Corunna United Methodist Church or Memorial Heathcare Hospice. Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.