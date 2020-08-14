Age 99, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at South Bingham Township Cemetery in St. Johns. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Rex was born in St. Johns April 8, 1921, the son of Millard and Neva (Miller) Reynolds. Rex married Eunice Wilson Feb. 24, 1945, in Laingsburg. Rex had lived in Corunna since 1951 and was a farmer.
After he retired, he was part of Crop Production Services for 25 years. He enjoyed auctions, going to the stock yards, and playing cards, his favorite saying “Don’t Cheat.”
He is survived by his son Richard (Vicki) Reynolds of Corunna; daughters Mary Hill of Owosso and Janice Hogan (Chris Shiakas) of Owosso; grandchildren Michael Ockerman Jr., Melissa (Martin) Ball, Stacy (Darin) Sloan, Randy Reynolds, Lynette (Michael) Rubelman, Teresa (Paul) Lariun, Aundrea (Sidney) Fullwood, Angalena Sloan, Cynthia Snell and Richard C. (April) Snell; sister Wilma Stichler of Laingsburg; son-in-law Richard Snell; 21 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Eunice, parents, grandparents, daughter Kathlene Snell, granddaughter Hilary Hogan, two sisters and eight brothers.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Hospice or charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
