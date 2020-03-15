Age 92, of Owosso, passed peacefully from this world March 12, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Leona was born in Owosso Sept. 2, 1927, the daughter of William and Ruth (Patten) Block. She was a graduate of Owosso High School with the class of 1945.
Leona met the love of her life, Samuel McLaren, at a dance at the Eagles Aerie in Owosso. They married March 14, 1947, and together they raised five children, and ran McLaren Plumbing and Heating.
Leona was active in her church, Salem Lutheran, and served with the altar guild. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her greatest passion was playing cards with friends and loved ones, and she rarely lost.
She is survived by her children Linda Spring of Sebastian Florida, and Trish Manke, Samuel (Shelley) McLaren and Rick (Debbie) McLaren of Owosso, and Kathy (Tim) Brooks of Corunna; grandchildren Darek, Craig, Shane, Chad, Trent, Terra, Matthew, Jared, Tyler, Marshall and Kristian; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill Block of Grand Rapids and Larry Tepatti of Owosso; sister Janet Helms of Ithaca; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or a local nonprofit of your choice.
