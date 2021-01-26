Age 85, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Brooksville, Florida.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service Sunday.
Ronald was born April 29, 1935, in Mesick, the son of Milan and Marguerite (Overla) Spencer.
He attended Owosso High School and was a member of White Dove Ministries.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, coloring and scrapbooking. He looked forward to traveling, studying the word of God and time spent with family.
He married Thelma Brown in Kentucky May 17, 1956.
Ronald was employed through the years at Fisher Body and retired from General Motors-Buick after many years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma, of nearly 65 years; children Metha (Alfred) Carter, Kimberly (Charlie) Gorden, Milene McGuire, Laura (David) Lauro, Sandy (Brad) Taylor, Karen Muniz, Ronna Spencer and Samuel Spencer; 24 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; siblings William “Bill”, Tim and Niecey; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Charles, Gary and Linda.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
