Donna Lee Felker

Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Donna was born Aug. 6, 1934, the daughter of Donald and Leah Archambault.
On May 31, 1952 Donna married the love of her life George Felker. She spent the next 70 years raising her family as a homemaker. She loved baking, gardening, feeding her birds and going to the Soaring Eagle Casino to gamble. Most of all, it is the time she spent with her family she cherished.
Donna is survived by her husband George; children Ron Felker, Jacqueline (Rob) Welsh, Karen (Ted) Fischer and Sharon Gross; sister Dorla (Rich) Lycka; brother Duane (Carol) Achambault; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her daughter Janet Smith; son Gary Felker; grandson John Felker; sons-in-law Robert Welsh, Raymond Pacek and Robert Smith; parents; and sisters Marlene Cartensen and Geraldine Haney.
A private family service will be planned for a later date.
