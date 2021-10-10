Breanna Dorothy Hurd

Age 22, of East Lansing, formerly of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sparrow Hospital with her family by her side. She fought a courageous battle with leukemia. Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Perry Congregational Christian Church, 130 East 2nd. St., Perry, MI 48872. Her Uncle John Walworth will officiate.
Breanna was born in Owosso on June 26, 1999, and resided most of her life in the Owosso area. Breanna was a graduate of Owosso High School, with the class of 2017. Breanna met the love of her life Brodee Gillan while attending college. They were planning to be married. Whenever Brodee walked into the room her face would light up. He was by her side during her entire journey with leukemia. Breanna was a leasing agent at Hunter’s Ridge until she began treatment for her leukemia. She attended both LCC and U of M and earned her psychology major, she was going to graduate in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree.
She is survived by her mom Kim (Elmer) Walworth, sisters Chelsea and Janae Hurd, grandparents Ron and Marie Schaar, fiancée Brodee; and many family and friends.
Breanna was preceded in death by her grandfather Harvey Whisman and great-grandparents Opa and Oma.
Memorials honoring Breanna’s memory are suggested to the family of JJ Parks to help with finances. JJ is two years old and a very special friend of Breanna’s. Donations may be sent to the Perry Congregational Christian Church, 130 East 2nd St. Perry, MI 48872.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
