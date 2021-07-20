Age 60, of Cloverdale, Indiana, passed away July 19, 2021.
He was born Nov. 11, 1960, in Flint, to Robert and Maxine (Bush) Parker.
He married Lilac (Lundy) Parker Sept, 16, 1991, and she survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Phillip Parker and companion Jessica, Anita Gillison, Maria Harrison and companion Chris, and Crystal Christy and husband Donny; 14 grandchildren; and siblings Wayne Parker and wife Francis, Ardon Parker and wife Sue, Kenneth Parker and wife Sheryl, Patricia Parker, Connie Parker, Barb Davidson and wife Pat, Thomas Parker and wife Jessica, and Roy Parker and wife Shaune.
He was preceded in death by his mother Maxine and his grandson.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Whitaker Funeral Home in Cloverdale. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the service.
Condolences may be made at whitakerfuneralhome.net.
