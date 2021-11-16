Gloria Ann Schultz

Age 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born July 29, 1932, in Durand, a daughter of Charles Fredrick Rumery and Margaret Reardon.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Schultz; beloved friend Richard Kenzia; siblings Margaret Wahlse, Sue Teichman, Edward Rumery and Carol Bowers; and special pet Dallas.
Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her time to helping others. Family came first and was above all else, a value she instilled in those around her.
She is survived by siblings Maureen Jackson, Bethany Grupp (Bob), John Rumery (Beth) and Rick Rumery; children Valeria Henry (Van), Jeffrey Schultz (Hannah), Kathy Elliot (Robert) and Linda Schipansky (Jim); eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many friends and relatives.
Funeral services were conducted Nov. 5.
Both Gloria and her late husband Kenneth were formerly from Owosso/Durand area. In lieu of flowers and condolences, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice Foundation, 5955 Rand Road, Sarasota, FL, 34238.
