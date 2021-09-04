On Aug. 30, 2021, Mom heard the following words: “Well done, thou good and faithful servant, what I gave to you, you used for me, enter thou into the joy of thy lord.”
Carol Ann (Young) Sanford was born March 11, 1950, in Lansing and passed surrounded by loved ones at Sparrow Health System in Lansing Aug. 30, 2021. Carol earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. She proudly dedicated herself to teaching at Haslett High School and retired after over 30 years.
Carol was a devoted wife, loving mother and charming grandmother. She enjoyed reading (especially with her grandchildren), watching “Jeopardy” and “Murder She Wrote,” shoe shopping, visiting with friends, and serving her community.
She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Clare Young, brother James Hiles Sr. and sister Margery Schmidt.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Sanford; son Paul Schumacher (Jennifer), of North Syracuse, New York; and daughter Ann Canastra (Daniel), of Cicero, New York.
She adored being a grandmother to Carter, Quentin, Madeline, Abigail and Cody. She is also survived by her brother Robert Young (Sheryl) of Lansing; best friends Angel and Kay; and other family, loved ones, and friends who enjoyed her kindness and good spirit.
A calling hour will take place at 10 a.m. with a funeral service directly following at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 214 S. Main St. in Perry.
Donations in memory of Carol can be made to the Cpl. Kyle Schneider Foundation, an organization serving Active Duty and United States Veterans at Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation, in memory of Carol Sanford, PO Box 8, Baldwinsville, NY 13207.
