Judith Marguerite Horton

Age 84, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Corunna Chapel, 302 Corunna Ave. in Corunna.
A celebration service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Tree Cemetery.
Her life began on Feb. 7, 1938 in Detroit, to her late parents, Herbert S. and Rose M. (Hammond) Robertson. She graduated from Waterford High School, where at 15 years old she began her 40 years of service with Sears and Roebuck, retiring as catalog department head at Genesee Valley Mall. She met her second husband, Alvin G. Horton, in 1977 and after many years of courting tied the knot in December of 1982. They remained inseparable until his death in 2017.
Judy lived a simple life with a servant’s heart, dedicating over 20 years to the city of Corunna. She was instrumental in the foundation of the Corunna Historical Village and the McCurdy Park Playscape, which is dedicated to the memory of her youngest son Jim. Her many hats included councilwoman, rotary member, Historical Village Committee and Corunna Parks and Recreation committee. Her humility allowed her to clean bathrooms, serve hot dogs and other tasks required to get the job done.
She is survived by her children Edward Sleeseman (Paul Ducworth), JoEllen Lawrenz (Sleeseman) and Richard E. Sleeseman (Terri); grandchildren Tonya (Robert) Riddle, Julie Davis, Sara Sleeseman, Courtney (Justin) Johnson and Melissa Sleeseman; great-grandson Cooper; daughter-in-law Robin Sleeseman and son Dominic Vinson round out her immediate circle. Not mentioned, but not forgotten are the other extended family members including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Joshua Horton.
Judy was predeceased by her parents; husband Alvin Horton; oldest daughter Susan E. Sleeseman; and youngest son James S. Sleeseman.
While Judy loved gardening both fruits, vegetables and floral, her frugality would request a donation to the Corunna Parks and Recreation or Corunna Historical Society.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
