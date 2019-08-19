Age 85, of Durand, passed away on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Shiawassee County Hospice House in Owosso. A Memorial dinner will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Durand United Methodist Church, 10016 E. Newburg Rd. in Durand.
