Age 94, of Owosso peacefully passed away at his home of 71 years and joined his beloved wife Shirley in heaven Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Graveside services will take place 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steffani Glygoroff officiating.
Robert was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Perry, the son of Samuel and Gertrude (Jarrad) Hodge. He grew up in Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School, and entered the U.S. Army woth which he served until 1946.
He married Shirley Lou Williams of Durand and shared 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2000.
Robert had a strong work ethic beginning as a young boy delivering milk through his years working at General Motors.
He was a wonderful man who always put his family first.
He and Shirley loved to travel around the states and enjoyed several international trips. Their most special trips though were with their grandchildren when, upon completion of eighth grade, each grandchild chose a travel destination with grandma and grandpa.
Robert is survived by his children Suzanne (Jim) Dahl of Midland, Bobette McMillan of Mt. Morris and Douglas (Jackie) Hodge of Haslett; grandchildren Bryan, Angela, Lisa, Lori, Justin and spouses; great-grandchildren Celia, Nate, Devon, Graci, Johnathan, Makayla and Donovan; great-great-grandchild Luna; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, brother Bill Hodge and sister Ida Maurer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church of Owosso, where Robert and Shirley were active and devoted members.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
