Linda Louise Miller

Age 74, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, with her niece Terri Fisher and grandson Dylan Peru officiating. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery in Ovid. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

