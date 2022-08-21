Linda Louise Miller

Age 74, of Ovid, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, with her niece Terri Fisher and grandson Dylan Peru officiating. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery in Ovid. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Linda was born in Owosso on June 25, 1948, the daughter of Glen James and Ethel Ruth (Utter) Hicks. She attended Owosso Public Schools. Linda married Larry I. Miller Jr. on July 18, 1964, and they were blessed with 49 years of marriage prior to his passing on Jan. 1, 2014.
Linda enjoyed playing softball as an assistant coach along with her husband, daughter and nieces on the team. She also spent many years bowling in leagues with her husband, her girls, sister-in-law and mother-in-law. She also liked crossword puzzles, watching soap operas and was an avid University of Michigan fan. Linda looked forward to her family’s annual Michigan/Michigan State party.
Linda was a fabulous cook and always made a special meal for each family member’s birthday. She was famous for her homemade mac and cheese that she made for every family event and her homemade bread she made for her son-in-laws.
Her family held a special place in her heart, especially her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She loved following the grandkids in their school and sporting events and she always made sure to spend special time with each one.
She is survived by daughters Laura and Roger Nixon of Oakley, Rhonda and Bill Hehrer of Ovid, Tammy and Scott Peru of Ovid, and Dana and Brad Schneider of Owosso; daughter-in-law Kimberly Miller of Lansing,; grandchildren Whitney Hehrer, Steven (Allison) Nixon, Keith (Michelle) Hehrer, David (Jessica) Nixon, Dylan (Dezarae) Peru, Dakota Winans, Katlyn (Alex) Keeley, Brianna Schneider, Ian (Chloe Taylor) Hehrer and Evan Hehrer; and great-grandchildren Ashtyn, Abbigail, Mason, Logan, Garrett, Jase, Vaida, KayLee, Wyatt, Kynlie, Oakleigh, Greysyn, and babies on the way Isabella and Carl Joseph; brother Doug and Ellie Hicks of Owosso; and her fur son Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law: Larry and Alice Miller, daughter Angela Miller, grandson Joseph Andrew Hehrer, great-grandson JR Hehrer and brother Glen Hicks.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid.
