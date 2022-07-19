Donald J. Ford

Age 79, of Swartz Creek, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022.
Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Karyn Marie Ford.
Age 79, of Swartz Creek, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022.
Don is lovingly remembered by his daughters and their husbands Kim and Mark Dejmek of Sugar Land, Texas, and Ann and Phil Hoener of Kingwood, Texas; grandchildren Sarah, Nathan and Lucas Hoener, all of Kingwood, Texas; sister Barbara Rempel of Northville; and brother Jerry of Cocoa, Florida.
Don was born in Hamtramck in 1942. He graduated from Kalkaska High School in 1960 and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from Ferris State University in 1964 and a master’s degree in public speaking from Central Michigan University in 1965. He worked as a high school business teacher in the Durand and Linden school districts.
Don was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. He was a devoted member of the parish at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fenton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St. in Linden, with a vigil service at 7 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. until the service Friday, July 22, at the church.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St. in Fenton. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Entombment will take place at Flint Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gabriel Project at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
