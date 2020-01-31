Age 98, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Genesys Regional Medical Center.
A Mass of the resurrection will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Joseph was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Vernon Township, a son of Frank and Anna (Hribnak) Frankovich. On Oct. 7, 1944, he married Mary Rady. They were married for 75 years.
Joseph enjoyed golfing, fishing, birds, flower gardening, traveling, sports and volunteering his time to help other people. He was a religious man. Prior to his retirement, he had worked for Simplicity for more than 30 years.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary Frankovich; children Jeanne (James) McDonald, Tom (Bobbie) Frankovich, Brian (Lynette) Frankovich and Joe (Anne) Frankovich; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Anna, Tom, Elizabeth, Frank, Marie, Agnes and Mary.
Memorial contributions in Joseph’s name are suggested to St. Mary and St. Joseph Outreach. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
