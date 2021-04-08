Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Robert was born Jan. 3, 1945, in Owosso, the son of Robert and Geraldine (Kroske) Hamill.
Robert retired after 32 years as a Lineman from Consumers Energy and then drove trucks for ADS for 10 years.
He loved the outdoors from hunting to tending to his garden or taking a ride on his motorcycle, but most of all Bob loved and looked forward to the get-togethers with family and friends. Bob especially enjoyed being with his faithful companions Gunner, Ruger, and Peanut.
After 27 years of being with the love of his life, Bob married Tammy (Han) Hamill on May 25, 2019, in Owosso.
Bob is survived by wife Tammy Hamill; daughter Julie (Mike) Hayes; son Scott (Lisa) Hamill; grandchildren Nicholas and Madison; stepchildren Nathan (Donielle) Bukovick, Justin (Christina) Bukovick; step grandchildren Alexis, Brayden, and Hannah; brothers Dave (Rexine) Hamill and Tom (Marcia) Hamill; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Geraldine A. Hamill and father Robert Hamill.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
