Carol Lee Shuster

Age 84, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Carol was born July 8, 1938, in Owosso, the daughter of Kenneth and Catherine (Williams) Cromie. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1956. She married Melvin Shuster in 1958; he predeceased her in 2021.
Carol was a homemaker and spent her life loving, supporting and caring for her family. She and Mel spent several years away on business in North Carolina where they explored the Blue Ridge Mountains, played golf and entertained visiting family. After retirement, they returned to the family farm, where Carol enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and regular family visits. Family was very important to Carol.
Surviving Carol is her son Terry (Wendy) Shuster; daughters Lori (Tom) Nordhof and Cheryl (Rick) Grice; grandchildren Kristin Baer, Megan Brabo, Emily (David) Heslip, Nathan Bucklew, Tyler Summers, Courtney Summers, Rachel Reinke, Corey (Katie) Grice, Leah (Alex Smith) Grice and Michael (Taylor) Shuster; step-grandchild Trevor (Kim) Kimber; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings David (Jodeen) Cromie and special sister Marianne (Tom) Arnold.
She was predeceased by her parents; son Michael Shuster; great-granddaughter Caroline Brabo; and sisters Barbara Roberts and Charlotte Walker.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be observed on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to Mary, Becky and Kentina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.