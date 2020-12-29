Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Betty was born Sept. 13, 1950, in Owosso, the daughter of Steve and Helen (Herrick) Ochodnicky.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1968.
Betty enjoyed traveling “up north” and stopping to shop at all the little stores along the way, always finding the best gifts to bring home. She enjoyed going to the casinos with her sisters and playing bingo. She loved attending car and trucks shows with Frank, but most of all she loved every minute she spent with her grandson Deacon.
Betty was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family
Betty is survived by her son Steve (Courtney) Jones; grandson Deacon; life partner Frank Galbavi; siblings Bob Ochodnicky, Tom Ochodnicky, Terry (Judy) Ochodnicky, Duane (Lynn) Ochodnicky, Shirley (Don) Domby and Judy Vura; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Diane; and brothers Steve, Jim, George and Rick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
