Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.
Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order banning large gatherings, the family will conduct a private graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Sharon was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Lansing, the daughter of George and Mabel (Swift) Laing.
She enjoyed puzzles and playing Scrabble and Bingo. Sharon looked forward to being outdoors, tending to her gardens and taking trips to the casino.
She married John “Jack” Frantz at Bancroft Methodist Church June 26, 1965; he predeceased her Aug. 17, 1986.
Sharon was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
She is survived by her daughters Torrie Frantz, Kimberly Hollers and Vickie Wiedman; sons Douglas Frantz, John Frantz, Greg Frantz and Robert Frantz; grandchildren Gunnar, Alex, Jaxon, Nikki, Karley, Jamie, Lydia, April, Kori, Andrew, Dillinger, Kyleigh, Hayze and Colton; 11 great-grandchildren; her cat Charlie; sisters Helen Kay Robinson, Mary Jo Shaw and Janet Hunter; and other loving family members and friends.
Sharon was predeceased by her husband, and brothers Donald “Red” Laing and Gary Laing.
