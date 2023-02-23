Age 92, of Owosso, was home with her family when she peacefully passed and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Velma’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St, Owosso, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
Family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until the service. Her final resting place will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Owosso.
Velma was born to William and Maude (Rust) Rowell on May 29, 1930, in Caledonia Township at Kerby Corners. She lived in Corunna and attended school through 8th grade, then attended Owosso High School, joining the Girl’s Athletic Assoc. and band, playing the saxophone. She babysat at 12 and worked at her mother’s West Town restaurant. She loved roller skating, ice skating and dances, where she met Jack Swarthout and was married after graduation in 1948. Their purchase of a farm (Lazy Acres) created a haven of work and play. Animals and gardens sustained much of their lives with five children. Family attended Burton Corners Methodist Church and family reunions. Mom took us roller skating and ice skating. She filled the truck with straw for hayrides and bonfires on our birthdays. Horses were the center of our lives. Susan, at three was never deterred from riding the feisty Shetland pony, Jeep. Barrel racing was in the blood of Sue and Barry, with family watching as they won ribbons. Mom and dad enjoyed trail riding also. Mom worked at restaurants late evenings and prepared us for school the next day. She had to oversee our safety as we continued to play in the hayloft and mom rescued Deb when she fell through the floor. We teased turkeys and jumped on the truck yelling for mom to help, but she didn’t, as turkeys were the babysitter. Summer was boys baling hay and baseball and football practice, and vacations to Holland Lake at Velma’s parents’ trailer. Mom loved the water and fishing all day. Food was mustard and sugar sandwiches for kids, and adults ate fish. Winter, Sue helped boy’s clean stalls while Deb did house chores … mom made it happen …. she canned, sewed clothes (sleeping bag for Sue, skirts for Deb), coloring and crafts with kids, played cards, fried frog legs we caught, Jell-O ice cream pie, pizza made of bread, ketchup, cheese and hotdogs. She entertained us with polka music on her accordion. In her quiet time, she wrote songs and poetry and drew. Mom milked the cows, cooked goose and pheasants (she made beautiful hats from feathers). Paper bags, string and sticks created a kite. Her imagination was endless … there wasn’t anything she couldn’t do ‘til the end. However, life changed for all when her son, Barry died in 1968.
Velma was a secretary for local automotive dealerships in Owosso. Being on her own for a few years, she then met Sam Colon. They were married in 1992. Sam had a three-year-old daughter, Heather. Velma was a mother once again. Mom enjoyed the “Joy Club” at the Nazarene church. She was a member of the “Red Hat Society,” attending many events with her friends. She had a renewed love for the Owosso High Band when Heather played the flute in the marching band at the Friday night football games and played in band concerts. When Heather married Dan Inman they had four children. They all treasure the memories of trips to the park, ice cream shop visits, Grandparent’s Day at school, picnics in the backyard, playing music together (Sammy played guitar), card games (which she seemed to always win) and countless sleepovers with popcorn and Vernors. Grandma never missed a birthday and was known for her “Free Hug” coupons included in every card. Velma’s continued enjoyment of her writing poetry, songs and art left many original pieces for her family to treasure and enjoy. Velma also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and country music.
She cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Velma’s memory are her children Deborah Dvorak-Crumpton, Douglas (Vicki) Swarthout, Susan Whipple, Fritz JR Swarthout, Heather (Dan) Colon-Inman, Fernando (Mandi) Colon, Marcus Colon and Loretta Frink; nieces/nephews Janet Moore-McIntosh, Dennis (Carol) Moore, Christine Parker-Rovell, Ronald Moore, Jerry (Debbie) Moore and Nancy (Gary) Smith; cousins Kay Lynn Weeks and Bill Rowell; grandchildren Breean (Dvorak) Mike Waltrip, Joshua (Alma) Dvorak, Keeley Crumpton, Stephanie Swarthout, Jason Swarthout, Naomi Moore-Swarthout, Deona (Chris) (Swarthout) Atkins, Fritz A. Swarthout, Tori (Jason) Irizarry, Brenna, Samuel, Spencer and Danny Inman, Jessica (Timmy) Martin, Angel Colon, Lily (Jacob) Richards, Danyelle (Jacob) Somers, Shelby Frink and Elisha Colon; great-grandchildren Tad Tjernagel, Amber Tjernagel, Kari (Tjernagel) (Josh) Obert, Quinn and Kaden Waltrip, Dora and Alyssa Dvorak, Alana (Cody) Smith, Cody Lawrence, Hayden Atkins, Bryce, Corbyn and Mason Swarthout and Julian Irizarry; and great-great-grandchildren Aza, Violet, Alexandria (Lexi) Obert, Julian Irizarry, Ana and Koden Smith and Emmaline and Claire Swarthout.
Velma was preceded in death by husband Anselmo “Sammy” Colon 2002; father William Rowell; mother Maude (Rowell) Call; stepfather Henry Arden Call; son Barry Alan Swarthout; four grandchildren; son-in-law Robert (Bob) Michael Whipple; sister Anita (Rowell) Moore; brother-in-law Donald Moore; brother Donald Rowell; aunt Ruth and uncle Lyle Rowell; cousins Vera and Wava Rust; stepson Adam Colon; and stepson-in-law John Frink.
“Heartfelt” thank you to Linda Watson for brightening mom’s days with their accordion duets, cards, various games and laughter. They shared many memories of the same friends and family. Linda was a Godsend!
Many thanks to Respite and Hospice for all the kindness and care. And so many other agencies that helped in this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Memorial Hospice and/or Respite or to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
