George Henry Felker

Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home.
George was born in Owosso on Jan. 30, 1933, son of George and Julia Felker.
On May 31, 1952, George married the love of his life, Donna Archambault. The next 70 years were spent raising their family.
George had many stories to tell about his years of being a meat manager at A&P, GM Truck Assembly, Sexton of West Haven and Easton Cemeteries.
In grade school, at age seven, he met his best friend Jack Michels and they still are friends today.
Proceeded in death by his wife, Donna; daughter, Janet Smith; son, Gary Felker; brother, Jack Felker; and sister, Doris Nichols (only five days ago).
George is survived by his children Ron Felker, Jacqueline Welsh (Rob Patsy), Karen (Ted) Fischer and Sharon Gross; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be planned at a later date.
