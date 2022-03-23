Matthew A. Barancik

Our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend is now in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. Matthew passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the age of 87 after a courageous eight-month battle with cancer. Dad passed with the peace that Jesus wants us all to have.
Matthew was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Brant, to the late Andrew and Anna Barancik. He married Mary (Azelton) in 1953, and they celebrated 60 amazing years together. She predeceased him in 2013. They loved going dancing and traveling. They were always together. It brings us great joy that he is finally with the love of his life again. Matthew raised 11 children and had many, many lifelong friends. Matthew was a hard worker, making sure his family had everything they needed, and we did. He was a tool and die maker at General Motors in Saginaw for 40 years, retiring in 1990. While raising his children, he worked on their cars and worked on things around the house. He could fix just about anything. He was always there to help work on his children’s homes in any way they needed. He was a good cook and planted a huge garden every year. He loved spending time in his garden, where there was rarely a weed to be found. He donated 17 gallons of blood over his lifetime. He was a volunteer for many years at the Knights of Columbus fish frys, Tootsie roll drives and church chicken dinners.
He had thee best sense of humor and always kept us laughing. Dad read his bible every single day, always learning something new and loved sharing this with us with such excitement. This brought him more joy than anything.
Those left to sadly mourn him are his 11 children Victor (Karen) Barancik of Saginaw, Christine Tithof-Tullar of Saginaw, Daniel (Ivonne) Barancik of Texas, Timothy (Bev) Barancik of Montrose, Angela (Stan) Watkins of San Diego, Wendy (Todd) Meyers of Chesaning, Tracy (Nathan) Tithof of New Lothrop, Cheryl (Jim) Zervan, Richard Barancik, all of Chesaning, Lynn (Ted) Bashins of St Charles and Rodney Barancik of California; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brothers Andrew Barancik of Chesaning and Frank (Maryann) Barancik of Arizona; a special nephew Jim Burgess; sister-in-law Joan Barancik; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary; grandsons Brett Barancik and Ryan Spike; great-grandson William Spike; son-in-laws Marty Ebenhoeh, Peter Tithof and Jim Tullar; sisters Rose Burgess, Marge Traverse and Irene Barancik; brothers Charles Barancik and Alexander Barancik; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Louise and Dale Azelton.
We were beyond blessed to have a dad that knew there was nothing more important in life than our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Dad gave us the best gift any dad can give his children. He taught us, as soon as we could kneel, how to pray and to always thank Jesus for all of our blessings and in all ways to acknowledge Him. Well done, Dad. See you in paradise.
Matthew’s wishes of cremation have taken place. A time of sharing by the family and memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. The Rev. Jerry Larkin will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Hospice House of Shiawassee. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
