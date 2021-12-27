Kathy Ilene Hart

Age 73, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. John Walworth will celebrate and burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Kathy was born March 15, 1948, in Flint, to William D. And Vivian D. (Waack) Morse. She graduated from Durand High School and on June 4, 1966, she married Jerry Lendon Hart in Byron. Together they raised two boys.
Kathy spent 25 years as a nurse’s aide. She owned Lavender and Lace (1980-97) in Durand where she did hair for 17 years. She was a huge supporter of her grandchildren’s sporting event. She enjoyed Tigers baseball and Lions football, and nature watching.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry; sons Jerry “Al” (Michelle) Hart and William “Bill” (Jennifer) Hart; grandchildren Josh (Lindsey) Bohnard, Bailey (Josh) Zieba, Emily (Billy) Dillion, Katie (Kyle Kaufman) Hart, Ty (Jordyn) Hart, Kirsten (Austin) Bercel and Cody (Tia) Hart; great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Lusas, Hazel, Roman, Rylee, Jaxson, Mason, Lillie, Hayden and Bryce; and sisters Debra Berecz and Diana Wagner.
She was predeceased by her parents.
The family requests no flowers be sent. Consider memorial donations to the Hart family for future designation.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.